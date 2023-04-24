 Skip to main content
Bud Light owner places two execs on leave after transgender influencer backlash

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. Anheuser-Busch has placed two executives who managed Bud Light's sponsorship of two Instagram posts from a transgender woman on leave, according to several media reports.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Anheuser-Busch has placed two executives who managed Bud Light's sponsorship of two Instagram posts from a transgender woman on leave, according to several media reports.

Ad Age was the first to report that Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, was placed on leave. Todd Allen, most recently Budweiser's vice president of global marketing, is set to replace her. Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch's vice president who oversees market for mainstream brands, was also put on leave, according to the Wall Street Journal.

