Brug bakery celebrates 10 years with a special sale next week

Brug bakery celebrates ten years with a special sale next week.
Anchor/Executive Producer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Brug, the Japanese bakery that got its start in Hokkaido, celebrates 10 years in Hawaii. In celebration, the company has a big sale on its pastries next week Monday, July 3.
The pastries, which normally sell for about $3 to $5 each, will only cost you $2 a piece. There's a limit of 20 pastries per person.
The couple that owns Brug is grateful for everyone's support and says the $2 sale is a way of thanking their customers. This is good at all five Brug locations on Oahu.
