Boeing says farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with last 747 delivery

  • Updated
Boeing says farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with last 747 delivery

More than half a century since the original jumbo jet ushered in a glamorous new jet age, helping bring affordable air travel to millions of passengers, the last-ever Boeing 747 was scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, marking the start of the final chapter for the much-loved airplane.

In a ceremony that will be broadcast live online at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, the aircraft will be handed over at Boeing's plant in Everett, Washington, to its new owner, US air cargo operator Atlas Air.

