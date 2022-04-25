Board of Water Supply asking for conservation

OAHU (KITV)- The shut down of the Red Hill Well on Oahu could make the effect of this winter's drought on the water supply even worse. A Board of Water Supply spokesperson reports water production is already down 20% for Metro Honolulu and down 50% for the Aiea-Halawa area.
"Customers will not see an increase in their water bill," said Board of Water Supply Public Information Officer Kathleen Pahinui, For many this is better news that hitting a hole in one. The Ala Wai Golf Course may look like it's going through rough times, but really it's all part of the city of Honolulu's water conservation efforts at golf courses.
Two of the city's golf courses are only using reclaimed water right now. What looks like a fountain is actually an aerator keeping fish alive. Ala Wai Gof Course has gone to using only it's own well for irrigation. "We rely on our well water which has a lot of salt in the water. That's why when you see the golf course right now it has that yellowish look to the turf," said Honolulu Golf Course System Administrator Jordan Abe.
"We usually go out with our conservation team in July or August. We are going out right now because we are in a drought," said Pahinui.
Other businesses can also help. "We're happy to do a water audit, especially restaurants. We have commercial rebates on ice machines and dishwashers. We will come in and make sure you have water efficient fixtures," said Pahinui.
The city of Honolulu is encouraging park users to use less water at beach showers and sinks. The Board of Water supply is also recommending people take their vehicles to car washes, which know how to use less water than if you do it yourself. Dishwashers also use less water than doing it yourself. For better conservation, make sure washers and dishwashers have full loads. Don't let faucets actively run. "Don't water your lawn between 9 am and 5 pm because at that point you are only burning the grass. The sun is hot at that time and the water just really evaporates," said Pahinui.
A spokesperson for the Board of Water Supply says the organization is looking into digging 6 exploratory wells in an effort to prevent this sort of strain from happening in the future. But it could take 5 to 7 years, to get those fully completed.