Board of Education picks Keith Hayashi as new superintendent

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Board of Education voted to make Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi permanent at the position.
Two recesses were called because of commotions during the Board of Education 's interview of contenders for the state's School Superintendent post. The search heated up last month when the candidates were whittled down to three finalists.
Things got out of control during the in-person public comment session, when parents spoke out about current Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi. There were also comments against Caprice Young who has worked in the California Education System
Each of the final 3 candidates for Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent position faced a firing squad of questions from the public and board members. Each candidate gets 90 minutes total before hearing from the public, starting with a 15 minute statement from the candidate. Part of that is the candidate's vision of the future.
"All of our graduates will have planned next steps for college, work, or enter the service. This means every child has a future here at home, and a desire to give back," said Hayashi. "We need to transform the DOE from being a K-12 system to a Pre K-12 system. And then we become leaders of achieving universal preschool," said Superintendent Candidate Darrel Galera. "We have the opportunity to move from what has been historically a real estate and agrarian society to one that is truly global," said Young.
Two of the candidates are local long-time department of education veterans: Darrel Galera and Keith Hayashi. The third candidate Caprice Young has run several school systems in California and has family in Hawaii. Her mother taught here as well.
Hayashi is interim Superintendent and Galera is a former board member. Both were deputy superintendents at one time.
In order to qualify for the position, all candidates must have a masters degree, 10 years in leadership posts, and 5 years as a CEO or similar role. Parents have their own view on what they want in the next superintendent.
"I believe whatever is happening now needs improvement. Someone who is honest, concerned, and motivated," said paent Joleen Jorado. "Someone I feel will listen to the family's concerns and make make those changes based on real parents concerns," said Jaimie Delosreyes. "The school has been great. But I have a friend who has a kid in the same school being bullied, and that isn't being address," said parent Keinn Guina.