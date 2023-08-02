Blue Note Hawaii’s August lineup is not one to miss!

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Blue Note Hawaii is the place to be this August, with an exciting lineup of amazing artists to take the stage this month.
Various artists from the iconic Paula Fuga to the amazing Josh Tatofi, and other performers, are expected to bring the house down with every performance!
Starting from August 3 until August 5, musician Cory Wong will be kicking off his Blue Note debut with his awesome rhythm guitar skills and his vibrant presence on stage. He’ll be performing from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Paula Fuga will be performing from August 12 and 13, with the same show times as Wong. The Na Hoku HanoHano award-winning singer and songwriter is ready to return to Blue Note Hawaii to share her heartfelt lyrics and melodies with the audience.
Local music sensation Josh Tatofi will be performing with traditional Hawaiian group, Na Leo O Hawaii and it’s a performance you’re not going to want to miss! You can catch them on August 16 to August 18 with the previous show times.