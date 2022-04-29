 Skip to main content
Blessing held at site of future pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako

  Updated
Ala Moana pedestrian bridge blessing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division held a blessing on Friday for the Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge Project that is expected to be built in Kakaako area.

Gov. David Ige, officials from HDOT, as well as Rep. Scott Saiki held a press conference on Ala Moana Boulevard early Friday on the plans and progress on the bridge.

They said the project has raised many concerns for residents such as why a bridge and not a crosswalk.

Saiki said the priority is pedestrian safety by making these roads more bike-able and walkable.

“Every tragedy is ridiculously horrible -- every one we see in the system. We have 108 [pedestrian fatalities] we consider every year as an average. [That is ] not acceptable at all,” said HDOT Deputy Director Ed Sinffen. “So when we get these resources that come in from the federal government, and resources that come in from the private sector to help us with that safety, it would be absolutely ridiculous for us not to take advantage of it.”

“Putting in this elevated structure here, separating out the pedestrians and bicyclist from the vehicle traffic eliminates conflicts immediately,” Sniffen added.

Sniffen tells KITV4 the project is estimated to take about four years to complete.

