Bill to legalize recreational cannabis passes in Hawaii Senate

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the
islands through tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue
through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations of all
islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to
be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Senate bill 669 passed on Tuesday with an overwhelming 22 to 3 vote. This is the furthest a bill like this one has advanced.
SB 669 establishes regulations for the cultivation, manufacture, sale, and personal use of cannabis.
Legislators in support say today's vote is a positive step forward in legalizing recreational cannabis. They say it will help benefit the community and the local economy.
"Revenue that is being generated form this is going to the black market and organized crime and other places where it could be going into our communities, our schools, and supporting public programs and projects," said Sen. Angus Mckelvey.
Others say say the high THC levels in marijuana can be detrimental to physical and mental health. They say it will it will hurt our community's most vulnerable to addictions and only worsen the drug problem the state is trying to improve.
"We're making more stringent, our drunk driving laws and controlling vaping, how does decriminalizing cannabis for personal use fit in for these values," Sen. Sharon Moriwaki said.
The bill states that less than ounce of cannabis will be allowed to be sold and bought in the state.
Supporters say dispensaries will be able to offer safe cannabis that is inspected and tested for toxins. They if it is already being sold and purchased illegally it may as well be legalized so it can be regulated.
"Existing dispensaries are monitored, and the marijuana is highly inspected by the Department of Health. We can use money that is going to illegal trade," said Senator Senator Joy San Buenaventura.
Others say it will damage people's physical and mental health. The executive director for the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Gary Yabuta, says legalizing cannabis could hurt our community.
"it can stay in your system up to 28 days. This can affect our learning capacities and have an impact on our mental capabilities," shared Yabuta.
The House of representatives will now vote on the bill.