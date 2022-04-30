Bill in legislature aims to give rebates for electric mopeds and e-bikes

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO
6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Moped Garage says their sales are up 15% due to rising gas prices and the fact that mopeds get great gas mileage.
HONOLULU (KITV)- A bill that is still alive at the state capitol, just might kick start the sale of e-bikes and mopeds. The market for e-bikes and electric mopeds is juiced right now. Moped Garage says 20 percent of the vehicles it sells are electric right now. Prices for electric however are usually higher than gas vehicles, so profit percentages come out a little different. "It's about half electric and half gas powered," said Moped Garage salesman Marc.
Senate Bill 3158 just might change that.The bill would offer a rebate for e-bike and electric moped sales. A special fund pays $500 or 20% off the cost, whichever is lower. Those who qualify have to either not have a registered 4-wheel vehicle, or be enrolled in school, or show they are eligible for low income benefits. "By making them affordable, I think a lot more people will have the opportunity to get to work, when they didn't have that opportunity in the past," said Marc.
Electric mopeds make no noise, unlike gas powered ones. But the rebate that's really going to be make some noise when it comes to people's budgets. "When it comes to electric mopeds, you've got about a 50 mile range on a charge. When you tour the island to the north shore and back, definitely a gas moped would be the preference," said Marc.
Limited range continues to curse the moped, which hasn't caught up with faster supercharging electric cars. Batteries slowly charge at a wall socket. But extra money from the rebate can go to an additional battery. That's where the space traditionally used for a gas tank comes into play. " You pop the trunk. Pop out the battery from the compartment. The battery pulls out. You can run the battery until its exhausted and then change to the spare one and double your range," said Marc.
Some newer electric mopeds even have a reverse gear. Smaller ones have prices comparable to inexpensive gas versions, or you can look toward the e-bike. The next wave of electric, e-motorcycles, however do not qualify for the rebate.