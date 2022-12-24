...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet due to a large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Bill expands restrictions for commercial activity on certain beaches
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bill that passed by the Honolulu city council in 2020, banning commercial activity at sixteen parks is now adding another beach park to that list.
Mayor Blangiardi approved Kokolilio Beach Park in Haaula earlier this week.
City officials said this is to better regulate commercial practices at our beaches, however many tour bus companies feel they are running out of places to take visitors.
Carey Johnson owner of Custom Island Tours told KITV4 in a statement:
"Laws like Bill 48 are discriminating against a certain kind of tourist. Tourists that prefer to rent a car and strike out on their own, are allowed to go to all of the beaches and parks that tour companies are banned from, however the type of tourist that would prefer to hire a guide to take them around the island are not allowed to go to these same places that everyone else is allowed to go to."
Johnson added this can put tourists in danger because it is usually tour guides that inform visitors about culture, history and do’s and don’ts.
On the other hand, several residents told KITV4 they agree with limiting tour bus activity on certain beaches. They said city parks are for people first, not businesses.
"I think there’s plenty of places to stop and I don’t think this needs to be one of them. I think this beach and this area is good for family and gatherings and i don’t think we need tour buses over here," said Ollie Fix, North Shore resident.
Some believe tour buses damage many of our beaches and contribute to coastal erosion.
"It’s really not the best thing for Hawaii having a lot of tourists. I know everybody wants to have tourists because we all want the revenue from it but the reality is they do as much damage as they do bringing revenue but long term the island is only so big it can only take so much construction on the shorelines," said Ken Bradshaw, North Shore resident.
A few tour bus companies said they are trying to overturn this ban or make changes to it but nothing has been confirmed yet.