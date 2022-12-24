 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet due to a large northwest swell.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Bill expands restrictions for commercial activity on certain beaches

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bill that passed by the Honolulu city council in 2020, banning commercial activity at sixteen parks is now adding another beach park to that list.

Mayor Blangiardi approved Kokolilio Beach Park in Haaula earlier this week.

