Biki, 7-Eleven Hawaii partner up to celebrate National Bike Month

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- May is National Bike Month, and Biki and the Hawaii Bicycling League are teaming up to promote the benefits of biking in the community. As part of the celebrations, Biki is partnering with 7-Eleven Hawaii to offer residents free half-hour Biki rides all day on May 7.
Residents aged 16 and up can redeem one free 30-minute ride by entering the promo code "711" at any Biki Stop kiosk or on Biki's PBSC mobile app.
"7-Eleven Hawaii is proud to celebrate National Ride a Bike Day and partner with Biki to provide convenient, environmentally friendly alternative transportation methods through bike-sharing," said 7-Eleven Marketing Manager Annika Streng.
Streng also encouraged people to participate, saying that it was a great opportunity to get some exercise and have fun.
Other Bike Month events include Energizer Stations every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5:30p.m., where Biki will host Energizer Stations on the King Street Protected Bike Lane. Biki riders and bike commuters can stop by for free snacks, refreshments, and swag provided by businesses such as 7-Eleven Hawaii, Ward Village, Blue Planet Foundation, Planet Fitness, and Ulupono Initiative.
On May 12, Biki and HBL will host a free helmet giveaway at Ka Makana Ali'i, courtesy of Central Pacific Bank. And on May 26, Yoga Under the Palms will host a free yoga class for cyclists at their Kaimuki studio.
"We're thrilled to work with 7-Eleven Hawai'i and other community partners to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to give bikeshare a try. By providing encouragement and education around biking, we're working to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution and increase the physical and mental wellbeing of our community," said Kelsey Colpitts, Bikeshare Hawaii marketing manager.
