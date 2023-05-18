 Skip to main content
Biggest Little Air Show returns after a three-year hiatus

  • Updated
  • 0
Biggest Little Air Show 2023 (planes pic)

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flight Adventures is back at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and that means the exciting fan-favorite Biggest Little Air Show will make its way back to the sky!

Happening from June 3 until June 4 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. the event will include a fun lineup of great activities for the whole ohana to enjoy.

Biggest Little Air Show 2023 (keiki pic)
Lions Club community volunteers to patch Hawaii Kai sidewalks
Biggest Little Air Show 2023 (STEM activity pic)
Biggest Little Air Show 2023 (air show pic)

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

