Biggest Little Air Show returns after a three-year hiatus

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flight Adventures is back at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and that means the exciting fan-favorite Biggest Little Air Show will make its way back to the sky!
Happening from June 3 until June 4 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. the event will include a fun lineup of great activities for the whole ohana to enjoy.
The FREE two-day community event will feature the Biggest Little Air Show that is controlled by nationally acclaimed radio control pilots. Aircrafts will take to the sky and complete aerial maneuvers that rival the Blue Angels, and end with the crowd favorite “Candy Bomber”!
Free flight-oriented STEM activities will be available for the keiki to play as well. Those will include radio control flight training, propeller plane build and fly, foam glider guild and fly, wooden propeller sanding, and a tour of the Aviation Learning Center. Your keiki must be pre-registered in order to participate in these exciting activities. Click here to register!
Along with the amazing air show, participants will also get to eat some ono food from various food trucks that will be available at the event! As well as entertainment, Kid Zone bounce houses, rock climbing, and more.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.