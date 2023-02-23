Big Island restaurant receives James Beard Foundation America's Classics award

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Manago Hotel restaurant on the Big Island has earned the impressive America's Classics award from the James Beard Foundation.
The hotel and restaurant, run by sisters Britney and Taryn Manago, took the prize representing the Pacific and Northwest region.
“The mission of the James Beard Awards is to celebrate excellence and that means recognizing the incredible work of long-standing restaurants that play such a crucial role in our communities, as our America’s Classics winners do,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.
Manago Hotel dates back to 1917, and is still serving up Hawaii-inspired local favorites like liver and onions, and small local fish such as ‘ōpelu.
