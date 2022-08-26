 Skip to main content
Biden's student loan relief plan will mainly help working and middle class borrowers, report finds

Biden's student loan relief plan will mainly help working and middle class borrowers, report finds

President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan is expected to help mainly working and middle class borrowers.

President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan is expected to help mainly working and middle class borrowers, an updated report from an influential research group found. That's a shift from its earlier projection that more higher-income borrowers would benefit from basic loan forgiveness.

About 75% of the benefit will go to households making $88,000 or less per year, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model analysis released Friday.

CNN's Nikki Carvajal contributed to this story.

