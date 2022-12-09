 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 30 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 2 to 5 feet in Maalaea
Bay.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Biden's pause on payments has been better for these students than forgiveness

  • 0

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked by federal courts for now. But for some borrowers, the recently extended federal pandemic pause on payments delivers an even bigger benefit.

For most federal student loan borrowers, balances have been frozen since March 2020. But those who are enrolled in the existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness program get an extra, lesser-known bonus from the pause that brings them closer to student debt cancellation without paying a dime.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred