Biden to call for so-called 'windfall' tax on oil and gas companies as he escalates rhetoric amid record profits

gas prices

President Joe Biden is planning to escalate weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains as Americans face continued high prices at the gas pump in the final stretch of the midterm campaign season.

Biden will raise the possibility of pursuing the tax proposal, among other ideas, during hastily scheduled remarks at the White House Monday afternoon. It will mark the latest in a series of policy and rhetorical efforts to battle high gas prices as Democrats brace for bruising midterm elections.

