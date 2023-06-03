 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden signs debt ceiling deal into law, averting historic default

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden signs debt ceiling deal into law, averting historic default

The White House Twitter account tweeted this image on June 3, 2023, saying, "Today, President Biden signed the bipartisan budget agreement into law -- avoiding a first-ever default while protecting key investments in the American people."

 The White House/Twitter

(CNN) — President Joe Biden signed into law Saturday a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, to avert a first-ever US default.

“I just signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement that prevents a first-ever default while reducing the deficit, safeguarding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and fulfilling our scared obligation to our veterans,” Biden said in a tweet, which was accompanied by a short video of him signing the bill.

CNN’s Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred