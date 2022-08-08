 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Biden signs bill boosting US chip manufacturing as he kicks off victory lap

US President Joe Biden is pictured speaking at the Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachuset on July 20. Biden is scheduled to sign two long-sought pieces of legislation into law this week, with August 9 marking the start of a rare opportunity for the President to celebrate a string of bipartisan wins in Washington ahead of his scheduled summer vacation.

 Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill aimed at boosting American chip manufacturing as he kicked off a victory lap to celebrate a string of wins in Washington.

The CHIPS and Science Act will invest more than $200 billion over the next five years in a bid to help the US regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing. It is aimed at lowering the cost of goods, making the US less reliant on foreign manufacturing and mitigating supply chain disruptions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CNN's Kristin Wilson, Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona, Jessica Dean, Ali Zazlav and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

