Biden announces new travel rules to fight 'unnecessary hidden fees'

  • Updated
Biden announces new travel rules to fight 'unnecessary hidden fees'

On September 26, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new proposed rule that would require airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees. A pilot is pictured here at LaGuardia Airport in 2021.

 Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced new rules Monday requiring airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees customers could be charged, fighting what he called "unnecessary hidden fees" that were "weighing down family budgets."

Under the proposed rule, airlines and travel sites "would have to disclose up front -- the first time an airfare is displayed -- any fees charged to sit with your child, for changing or canceling your flight, and for checked or carry-on baggage," according to a draft news release by the Department of Transportation shared with CNN.

CNN's Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallance contributed to this report.

An error occurred