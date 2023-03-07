Biden administration sued over student loan payment pause by SoFi

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY ...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then
sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through
Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight
tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the
lower elevations all islands.
Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT HST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui,
Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight HST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over and
downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled
most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal
water channels. Due to the recent above normal rainfall and
winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade
winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots,
and seas building to 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
SoFi, a private lender, sued the Biden administration last week in an effort to end the pause on federal student loan payments that has been in place since March 2020.
In its legal complaint, SoFi argues that the last extension is different and unlawful, partly because the Biden administration tied the restart date to pending litigation over its proposed student loan forgiveness program, which is now before the US Supreme Court.
Currently, payments are set to resume 60 days after the Supreme Court issues its ruling or in late August -- whichever comes first. The justices heard oral arguments in the cases over the student loan forgiveness program last week and are expected to release a decision in late June or early July.
"Unlike the other extensions, the Department (of Education) did not claim that continuing the moratorium was necessary to address harm caused to borrowers affected by the pandemic," reads SoFi's complaint, which was filed in a federal district court in Washington, DC.
"Instead, the Department asserted that the further extension was intended to alleviate 'uncertainty' for borrowers during the pendency of ongoing litigation regarding the debt-cancellation program," it continues.
SoFi is asking the court to end the payment pause, at a minimum for borrowers who would not be eligible for Biden's student loan forgiveness program, which promises up to $20,000 in debt relief for individual borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year.
During the pause, the government has also set interest rates to 0% for federal student loan borrowers. With these benefits, borrowers have little incentive to refinance their loans with a lender like SoFi. The bank says it has already lost more than $6 million due to the eighth extension of the pause.
The Department of Education maintains that the pause and the proposed one-time debt cancellation plan are legal.
"This lawsuit is an attempt by a multi-billion dollar company to make money while they force 45 million borrowers back into repayment -- putting many at serious risk of financial harm," the department said in a statement sent to CNN Tuesday.
SoFi is a private bank that refinances federal student loans, offering lower interest rates to borrowers who qualify. The company launched in 2011, at first offering student loan refinancing to only Stanford University graduates. Now, SoFi refinances student loans from borrowers from most colleges and has refinanced over $30 billion in student loans for more than 450,000 borrowers since 2012. It also offers personal loans and mortgages.
SoFi projects that it will lose $25 million to $30 million if the payment pause remains in place through August, according to the complaint.
"We have supported and continue to support targeted student loan forgiveness, in addition to the student loan payment moratorium during the economic crisis at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it's time for the administration to follow through on its word to end the federal student loan payment moratorium," said SoFi in a statement sent to CNN Tuesday.