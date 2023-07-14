 Skip to main content
Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief following administrative fixes

Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief following administrative fixes

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 30. The Biden administration announced on July 14 that 804,000 borrowers will have their student debt wiped away,

 Evan Vucci/AP

(CNN) — The Biden administration announced Friday that 804,000 borrowers will have their student debt wiped away, totaling $39 billion worth of debt, in the coming weeks due to fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments under existing income-driven repayment plans.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a written statement.

CNN’s Katie Lobosco and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.

