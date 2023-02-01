 Skip to main content
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores. See the list

  • Updated
  • 0
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy, and pictured, customers shop at a Bed Bath & Beyond store on January 5, in Forest Park, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy.

These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.

