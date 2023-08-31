Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream franchise and headquarters raises funds for Maui community

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A franchise operator of 11 Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops in Hawaii partnered up with Baskin-Robbins USA to collectively donate $20,000 to the Maui Strong Fund.
31 AIKALIMA LLC, is a franchise operator that operates over 1,000 Baskin-Robbins in Japan and is the second-largest franchisee of Baskin-Robbins in the United States. Currently there are 11 stores across Hawaii, including locations on the Big Island, Oahu, and Maui.
Following the wildfires on Maui, the store manager of the Baskin-Robbins Maui location immediately offered supplies such as bottled water, toilet paper, shelter, and more. The company decided to contribute $10,000 and initiated a joint donation request to BRUSA that led to the $20,000 donation to the Maui Strong Fund.
“As of August 30th, the death toll stands at 115, and the estimated economic loss amounts to a staggering $6 billion. Given that we operate a store in Kahului on Maui, we have been diligently monitoring the situation and the well-being of our employees and their families. Lahaina was an enchanting area before the fire, and it had been a potential site for expansion in our plans. We deeply regret the occurrence of this significant disaster and sincerely hope that those affected can swiftly regain their normal lives. The road to recovery demands substantial efforts and time, and we are committed to providing recovery support to the best of our abilities,” said Ken Sato, the Senior Vice President of 31 AIKALIMA LLC.
