Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream franchise and headquarters raises funds for Maui community

  • Updated
Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream franchise and headquarters raises funds for Maui community
presentation of check, Maui Baskin Robbins

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A franchise operator of 11 Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops in Hawaii partnered up with Baskin-Robbins USA to collectively donate $20,000 to the Maui Strong Fund.

31 AIKALIMA LLC, is a franchise operator that operates over 1,000 Baskin-Robbins in Japan and is the second-largest franchisee of Baskin-Robbins in the United States. Currently there are 11 stores across Hawaii, including locations on the Big Island, Oahu, and Maui.

Maui Baskin Robbins storefront
How to help those impacted by the Maui fires

How to help those impacted by the Maui fires

The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help:

An error occurred