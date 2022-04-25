Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot Associated Press Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (AP) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $54.8 million.The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.The bank holding company posted revenue of $174.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $168.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.Bank of Hawaii shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months._____This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earnings Share Economics Finance Bank Stock Exchange Commerce Bank Of Hawaii Corp. (boh Revenue Profit Zacks Investment Research Honolulu More From KITV 4 Island News Business Advice to save money at the pump Updated Mar 10, 2022 Business Turo hosts being ticketed for doing business at Hawaii airports Updated Apr 21, 2022 News To mask or not to mask: Hawaii becomes last state to lift mask mandate Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local Meta's market value just dropped by more than most companies are worth Feb 3, 2022 Business Moped thefts on the rise in Hawaii Updated Mar 31, 2022 Business Hawaii State Hospital's new facility opening after more than a year of delays Updated Apr 5, 2022 Recommended for you