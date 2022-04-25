 Skip to main content
Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $54.8 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $174.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $168.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

