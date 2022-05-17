Bail bondsman speaks out against bail reform bill

HONOLULU (KITV)- James Lindblad says he's concerned Bill HB 1567 will be signed. "Its going to create more crime, and that impacts public safety. It impacts my family. We've had 3 incidents at my building. My accountant has been beat up with a golf club. Our janitor was beat up with a skateboard. Just random acts of violence right here on my street," said local business owner Lindblad.
He's got special information on how criminals work, because he's a bail bondsman. He says the change won't really affect his business. The bill is aimed at releasing without bail those who are awaiting trial for non-violent C-Felonies, and Misdemeanors. "Mainly it's stealing, breaking into stores, taking things off the shelf, breaking things out of cars, taking things out of cars, and going after tourists because they don't like tourists," said Lindblad
He's also concerned about the number of crimes going up, people getting out to do worse crimes, or repeating crimes they've done. "They're much more conniving and smarter then we realize. They figure out the system. They will walk into a store and walk out with a certain amount of money or product and nothing is going to happen. They're just going to do it over and over," said Lindblad.
He's worried the bill is being passed for the wrong reason. "This bill is about giving people a free pass. This is a get out of jail free card. It's targeted at criminals because our jail is too full or doesn't have facilities to help and treat. That's the problem," said Lindblad.
The bill is still on the Governor's desk waiting to be signed or vetoed.