Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media.
President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
"We'll check in with our local farmers or whoever we're doing business with and we need to order 40-50 pounds typically. If a farmer this week says the deer ate everything and then we'll go back to a distributor. They'll source it from wherever, and if they’re sourcing it from the mainland, that's where we're going to get it from," said Nakashima.
Nakashima said she works with 20 to 30 local farmers and the market offers more than 70% of locally-produced vegetables.
However, the axis deer population is hurting farmers in that area. Farmer Brian Otani said he had $20,000 in damages in the past three months.
"Deer will come and take a taste one night and another they will wipe out the whole field. They damage irrigation and they trample plants down. It’s really hard to keep a consistent market because our production goes up and down depending on how much damage they get," said Otani.
Gov. David Ige issued a fourth disaster relief period for the deer population and the Department of Agriculture opened an emergency assistance program to farmers who are heavily affected.