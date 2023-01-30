Avalon Group buys Downtown Honolulu building; to convert part of it into housing

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU AND MAUI COUNTY
THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED FOR THE BIG ISLAND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii development company has purchased a downtown Honolulu office building with plans to turn part of it into residential units.
Avalon Group said Monday that its newly-acquired 378,000-square-foot Davies Pacific Center office building along Bishop Street will be converted to a mixed-use development with up to 120,000-square-feet of office and retail uses and the balance will be converted into up to 400 workforce and market-rate residential units.
The commercial floors will be sold as commercial condominiums, and since one-third of the building is already vacant and ready to be developed, Avalon says it will allow natural attrition of tenants to happen and will be building out one floor to three floors at a time.
This planned conversion follows the redevelopment of the 1132 Bishop Street building into The Residences at Bishop Place.
Experts say decrease in demand for office space and the increase of demand for residential units are some of the main reasons for the conversions.
Between 2019 and 2023, Colliers Hawaii projects that Oahu’s office inventory could potentially be reduced by about 1-million-square-feet or a whopping 7.5% of the total office market.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.