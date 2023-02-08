Automobile industry recovering in Hawaii, according to outlook report

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state today and
drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and downwind
of terrain.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The prices of new and used vehicles in the United States have begun inching down from their eye-watering record highs as more vehicles have become gradually available at dealerships. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FILE)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State projections indicate a recovering automobile industry, which could mean you will pay less for a new car this year.
More than 50,000 new vehicles are expected to take to the roads in 2023. On Wednesday, the latest Hawaii Auto Outlook released, predicting a 6.1% increase in the number of new car registrations as compared to 2022.
In 2022, all four counties saw significant dips in the number of new vehicles -- indicative of nationwide auto trends.
Still, overcoming hurdles of supply chain issues and vehicle production cutbacks, this year's report forecasts sales to remain below baseline levels. However, pent up demand and steadying supply does expect to drive down the cost of new car sales.
“Right now, we've had an imbalance of supply versus demand. Because of that, factories have not had to offer as many consumer incentives as in the past years. With their ability to ramp up production supply will be better and hopefully there will be more consumer incentives. That should help affordability,” said Ben Nakaoka, executive director of the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association.
Auto experts point to current economic hindrances, including high inflation, increasing interest rates, and falling trade values, as notable setbacks in industry recovery.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.