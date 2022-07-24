 Skip to main content
Audit update for HART rail system

Honolulu rail

HONOLULU (KITV)-City and state analysis of the Honolulu rail system is finally complete. Honolulu's city auditor just released the second report on Hawaii Authority for Rapid Transportation's spending. The report closes the gaps in the state's audit from 2019 and the city auditor's report from 2016.

Tracks intertwine across Honolulu's skyline and pillars wait for completion. The Hawaii Authority for Rapid Transportation's rail system is going through changes as it grows. So apparently is the department's office as well. The city auditor has released follow up on recommendations from city and county audits. 9 objectives are listed, six city and three state. Big changes to staffing are part of the report.

