Audit on Honolulu Police Department Overtime

HONOLULU (KITV) - Crime is on the rise on Oahu. There's a shortage of police officers and a lot of overtime going on according to an audit of the Honolulu Police Department that was released this weekend.
The Honolulu City Council has adopted a resolution that will help the Honolulu Police Department pay for its projected shortfalls in salaries and current expenses.
"Far as limiting overtime, Kapolei and Waianae District 8 commanders tried to do that the last several months. They put a cap of 24 or 32 hours limit on officers per week. So they are really trying to limit it right now," said State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers President Robert Cavaco.
During a briefing on the Honolulu Police Department's annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Interim Chief Rade Vanic offered a proposal to help fill officer vacancies.
Rising overtime is an issue. A recent audit of the Honolulu Police Department found overtime costs shot up from from $19 million to $38 million from 2015 to 2019. This made up 15% of the department's 2019 manpower budget. The audit found it was hard to properly track the hours, even though it was recorded on overtime cards.
During a virtual briefing on Monday, Honolulu city officials discussed its projected $3.92 billion operating budget, some of which is intended to address the city's most urgent concerns -- homelessness and affordable housing.
"Not only does the officer attest to that overtime. The supervisor becomes responsible as well, checking to make sure the officer did work those hours they are submitting," said Cavaco.
The audit claims having missing or inaccurate time card data, may have already cost $30,000 in unsubstantiated overtime pay.
"The department is antiquated with using paper overtime cards in order to document. We already have an e-form system with the city and the department to do our discretionary leave whenever you want to take vacation or sick time. It would probably be easier for documented services to move the overtime to that system or one like it," said Cavaco.
The report says due the extensive overtime officers and their well-being are being put at risk for increased fatigue and other risk factors. It also mentions HPD using ovetime as a primary tool to cover staffing shortages. SHOPO says advanced scheduling of overtime may help with shortage issues.
"Bring more officers into the department.to do things. In the department add recruiting perks to bring people into the profession," said Cavaco as he suggested other alternatives. The audit states HPD is looking to lower manpower on some shifts and beats to lower costs. It's also looking into utilizing officers across districts to areas where there is higher need.