Assiaggo in Kailua goes up in flames - manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours.
“I’m still in shock. This restaurant has been here for 30 years and I know it means a lot to people,” said Jay Nakamura, manager at Assaggio.
Nakamura believes the fire was not caused by any kitchen appliances. He said employees turned all appliances off and he did a run-through before closing that night.
National Fire Prevention Week kicked off this week and officials said this incident is a reminder to double check all appliances – especially in the kitchen.
Home fires are the most common, covering more than 70% of the total amount. It is crucial to blow candles out and having working smoke alarm systems.
"I’m so sad, I have a yoga studio across the street from Assiaggo. I’ve been going there for a long time. They’re such a beautiful part of the community. This makes me realize how important fire safety is and I’m going to be checking the fire extinguishers for sure," said Desi Bartlett.
Manager Nakamura said they plan to reopen in November but nothing is confirmed at this point.