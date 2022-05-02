 Skip to main content
As United celebrates 75 years of service to Hawaii, one traveler says the airline plays for her community

  • Updated
  • 0
United Airlines
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) - United Airlines marked its 75th anniversary since its first flight to the Hawaiian Islands on May 1, 1947. At that time, that was the longest flight over water, a nine-hour flight to what is now a five-hour flight from San Francisco to Honolulu.

United Airlines operates more than 715 aircraft on the mainland in many major cities like Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago. However, United Airlines also serves as one of only two airlines in a small regional airport in Northern California, the Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport.

Being a rural area, people in Humboldt County and surrounding areas such as Del Norte County rely on United Airlines for far travel. The town is fairly isolated and all larger cities are at least four hours away.

Eureka resident Lauri Garrison is a lifelong United Airlines customer who visits Honolulu frequently. She's thankful the company is not only in large international airports, but as well as smaller regional airports.

“Without United Airlines, we’d be landlocked. We’re 270 miles from San Francisco and that is the closest major city, so United serves as a lifeline for the Humboldt County community,” said Garrison.

Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport is home to two airlines, United Airlines and Avelo. Garrison said she has the option to use United Airlines to find connecting flights to Honolulu and hopes other airlines will expand the same way.

