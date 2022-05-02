As United celebrates 75 years of service to Hawaii, one traveler says the airline an important role plays in her community

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to fill in over
the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - United Airlines marked its 75th anniversary since its first flight to the Hawaiian Islands on May 1, 1947. At that time, that was the longest flight over water, a nine-hour flight to what is now a five-hour flight from San Francisco to Honolulu.
United Airlines operates more than 715 aircraft on the mainland in many major cities like Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago. However, United Airlines also serves as one of only two airlines in a small regional airport in Northern California, the Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport.
Being a rural area, people in Humboldt County and surrounding areas such as Del Norte County rely on United Airlines for long distance travel. The town is fairly isolated and all larger cities are at least four hours away.
Eureka resident Lauri Garrison is a lifelong United Airlines customer who visits Honolulu frequently. She's thankful the company is not only in large international airports, but as well as smaller regional airports.
“Without United Airlines, we’d be landlocked. We’re 270 miles from San Francisco and that is the closest major city, so United serves as a lifeline for the Humboldt County community,” said Garrison.
Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport is home to two airlines, United Airlines and Avelo. Garrison said she has the option to use United Airlines to find connecting flights to Honolulu and hopes other airlines will expand the same way.