As prices soar, consumers turn to McDonald's

Inflation is relentlessly high and food prices in particular are soaring. In this environment, customers are turning to McDonald's — even as the burger chain raises its own prices. McDonald's prices were up about 10% year-over-year in the third quarter.

 Beata Zawrzel/NURPHO/Associated Press

In the third quarter, McDonald's US prices were up about 10% year-over-year on average. Even so, the brand is gaining traction among its less affluent customers, noted CFO Ian Borden during an analyst call Thursday.

