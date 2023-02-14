 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

As inflation jumps, tourists steer clear of high-end hotels

Many tourists are hunting for ways to keep costs down, from opting for shorter trips to steering clear of higher-end hotels. Pictured are travelers at Schiphol, Netherlands, in January.

 Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Travel on a budget is having a moment.

After extended periods at home during the pandemic, people are eager to pack their bags. But as inflation has jumped, many tourists are hunting for ways to keep costs down, from opting for shorter trips to steering clear of higher-end hotels.

