Army send out Environmental Impact Statement Draft on Pōhakuloa Training Area

Hawaii Island (KITV) A big step taking place over the possible extension of the 65 year old lease at the Pōhakuloa Training Area. The U.S. army has released the first draft of their environmental impact statement concerning the 23,000 acres they lease, out of the 133,000 they use on the big island. The army says its needs this leased land to continue training, and make sure it's mission ready. It has leased the land at its Pohakuloa Training Area, since 1964.
In its Environmental Impact Statement Draft, the Army says the best decision would be to continue leasing, but not everyone thinks it is the best decision for Hawaii. "Why the hell should they renew a lease to a unit that has contaminated that land with a wide range of toxins and endangers the health and safety of people plant and animals, tourists and visitors alike," said Jim Albertini of the Malu Aina Center for Non-Violent Education and Action.
The U.S Army's own website admits uranium based weapons were used for training at Pohakuloa Training Area between 1960-1968, but also says there's no risk to human health from depleted uranium. Albertini disagrees with this view. "They do artillery fire or bombing out there, which they do constantly. Dust clouds are created and the wind whips those dust particles all over the island. That's the toxic stew of military toxins," said Albertini.
The Impact Statement Draft considers other alternatives, such as renting less land or not renewing the lease. It says however benefits from those plans would be minor in most cases. "Pohakuloa effects people, plants, and animals. It contaminates air, land, and water in my judgment. So shutting the base down and eliminating the 23,000 acres would be a step forward in my opinion," said Albertini.
In 2018, a court ruling said the state did not do enough to make sure the army maintained the land and cultural interests.