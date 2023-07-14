 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Are you owed a slice of the $100 million fine Bank of America has to pay?

  • 0
Are you owed a slice of the $100 million fine Bank of America has to pay?

A Bank of America branch in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, March 21. Bank of America was fined $250 million by US federal regulators for allegedly harming customers by double-dipping on fees, withholding credit card rewards and opening fake accounts.

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Bank of America was fined $250 million this week by US federal regulators for allegedly harming customers by double-dipping on fees, withholding credit card rewards and opening fake accounts.

Of those fines, $100 million is set to go directly to consumers who were impacted by the bank’s alleged wrongdoing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred