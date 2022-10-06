Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers

HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed.
Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
“When COVID hit we were essential. All the stores ran out of appliances. We have them. So, we got a new segment of customers that would normally never shop with us," said Ross Appliance and Mattress Owner Tyler Palmer.
A second-hand store like Ross sells what’s on the floor, some with a few dings and a lower price. Prices are up as that it is inflation. Things are selling like washers and stoves are selling red hot. People aren't throwing a cold shoulder into buying fridges even though inflation is hitting.
They're finding it's more expensive to fix these items rather than buying a new one. “They can't get the parts and circuit boards. The boards are expensive. It's broken. That's 3 hundred dollars,” said Palmer.
With high electric prices, energy saver technology is also now a consideration. “Two freezers side by side. One has an energy saver. I would definitely pick the one that has the energy saver,” said Tucker.
Ross's owner says people come in these days looking at different ways to maximize appliance use, while minimizing what they spend. “Smaller fridges instead of looking at the side-by-side. A smaller fridge is going to use a lot less electricity," said Palmer.
Palmer has some suggestions. “Wash in cold water. That cuts your bill in half. With a fridge, make sure the kids aren't going in and out all day," said Palmer.
As for other appliances. Many people are turning to gas, to help lower that electric bill.