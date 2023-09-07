 Skip to main content
Apple lost $200 billion in two days after reports of iPhone ban in China

Shares of Apple fell by 3.4% following reports that China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and companies.

 Thomas Peter/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Shares of Apple fell by 3.4% on Thursday following reports that China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and companies.

Investors are fretting over the ability of the world’s most valuable public company to do business in the world’s second-largest economy.

