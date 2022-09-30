 Skip to main content
Another major brand is discounting its extra inventory

On September 29, Nike said its inventory levels soared 65% in North America, its largest market, and 44% overall last quarter from a year ago. Shoes line the shelves at a Miami Beach Nike store in 2021.

Add Nike to the list of brands and stores discounting excess merchandise to clear it off shelves.

Nike said Thursday its inventory levels soared 65% in North America, its largest market, and 44% overall last quarter from a year ago.

