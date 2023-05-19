 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another death, more cases of vision loss linked to contaminated eye drops, CDC reports

  • 0
Another death, more cases of vision loss linked to contaminated eye drops, CDC reports

Global Pharma Healthcare recalled Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, due to possible bacterial contamination that could lead to blindness or death.

 EzriCare

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an additional death and six more cases of vision loss linked to infections from eye drops recalled due to bacterial contamination.

Four deaths and 14 cases of vision loss in total have now been reported among more than 80 infections of a rare strain of drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa that had never been identified in the United States prior to this outbreak. The CDC has also reported four cases of surgically removed eyeballs.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred