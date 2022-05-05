An Oahu restaurant makes Yelp's list of top Korean restaurants

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular restaurant in Chinatown was just named the top Korean restaurant in Hawaii by Yelp.
That honor goes to O'Kims on Nuuanu Avenue. The restaurant, created by owner and chef Hyun Kim, offers creative and contemporary Korean and Asian fusion food.
"When our customers are happy, then I'm happy," Kim said. "We will do our best to keep our quality and integrity to make our customers happy."
Popular items include Truffle Mandoo, Kalbi, and Pork Belly Brulee.
O'Kims is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The Yelp list is based on factors including total volume and ratings.
Yelp's list of the top Korean eateries in the U.S. and Canada
USA
Alabama – So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ (Montgomery)
Alaska – Seoul Casa (Anchorage)
Arizona – Jin BBQ (Mesa)
Arkansas – KJ Sushi & Korean BBQ (Fayetteville)
California – Broken Mouth Lee’s Homestyle (Los Angeles)
Colorado – Seoul ManDoo (Aurora)
Connecticut – DAWA Korean Restaurant (West Haven)
DC (Washington) – Manna Dosirak
Delaware – Yukon Korean BBQ and Sushi Bar (Dover)
Florida – Haeorum Foods (Ocala)
Georgia – Incredibowl Korean Grill (Lawrenceville)
Hawaii – O’Kims (Honolulu)
Idaho – Koco Bell (Boise)
Illinois – Chungkiwa Restaurant (Mount Prospect)
Indiana – Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill (Carmel)
Iowa – Onnuri Korean BBQ (Iowa City)
Kansas – Seoul USA Korean Restaurant (Salina)
Kentucky – JY Kitchen (Lexington)
Louisiana – Little Korea BBQ (New Orleans)
Maine – N To Tail (Portland)
Maryland – Seoul Pub Sushi Chicken Beer (Elliott City)
Massachusetts – K Restaurant (Peabody)
Michigan – Seoul Market Cafe (Wyoming)
Minnesota – Kbop Korean Bistro (Minneapolis)
Mississippi – RC Korean Restaurant (Biloxi)
Missouri – Sides of Seoul (St. Louis)
Montana – Whistle Pig Korean (Bozeman)
Nebraska – Korean Grill (Bellevue)
Nevada – Arario Midtown (Reno)
New Hampshire – Yama – Young’s Restaurant (West Lebanon)
New Jersey – Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken (Teaneck)
New Mexico – Asian Pear (Albuquerque)
New York – Rice Kitchen (New York)
North Carolina – Oiso (Cary)
Ohio – KupBop Korean Well Being Food (Kettering)
Oklahoma – Seoul Bistro (Tulsa)
Oregon – Happy Bibimbap House 2 (Portland)
Pennsylvania – Bae Bae’s Kitchen (Pittsburgh)
Rhode Island – Den Den Cafe Asiana (Providence)
South Carolina – Ko Cha Asian Restaurant (Charleston)
South Dakota – Silk Road Cafe (Vermilion)
Tennessee – Soy Bistro (Brentwood)
Texas – Doma Seolleongtang (Dallas)
Utah – PotStickers Plus 1 (Salt Lake City)
Vermont – Asiana Noodle Soup (Burlington)
Virginia – Loopy’s Eatery (Annandale)
Washington – Chop Express (Everett)
West Virginia – Green Pineapple (Shepherdstown)
Wisconsin – Asiana Asian Cuisine Restaurant (Racine)
Wyoming – Korean House (Cheyenne)
CANADA
So Hyang Korean Cuisine (Vancouver, BC)
Gangnam Street Food (Edmonton, AB)
Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu (Toronto, ON)
Bol Orange (Montréal, QC)
Backoos Korean ToGo Food (Halifax, NS)