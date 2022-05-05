 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

An Oahu restaurant makes Yelp's list of top Korean restaurants

  • Updated
  • 0
O'Kims pork

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular restaurant in Chinatown was just named the top Korean restaurant in Hawaii by Yelp.

That honor goes to O'Kims on Nuuanu Avenue. The restaurant, created by owner and chef Hyun Kim, offers creative and contemporary Korean and Asian fusion food.

"When our customers are happy, then I'm happy," Kim said. "We will do our best to keep our quality and integrity to make our customers happy."

Popular items include Truffle Mandoo, Kalbi, and Pork Belly Brulee.

O'Kims

O'Kims is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The Yelp list is based on factors including total volume and ratings.

Yelp's list of the top Korean eateries in the U.S. and Canada

USA

Alabama –  So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ (Montgomery)

Alaska –  Seoul Casa (Anchorage)

Arizona –  Jin BBQ (Mesa)

Arkansas –  KJ Sushi & Korean BBQ (Fayetteville)

California – Broken Mouth Lee’s Homestyle (Los Angeles)

Colorado – Seoul ManDoo (Aurora)

Connecticut – DAWA Korean Restaurant (West Haven)

DC (Washington) – Manna Dosirak 

Delaware –  Yukon Korean BBQ and Sushi Bar (Dover)

Florida – Haeorum Foods (Ocala)

Georgia – Incredibowl Korean Grill (Lawrenceville)

Hawaii – O’Kims (Honolulu)

O'Kims kalbi

Idaho – Koco Bell (Boise) 

Illinois – Chungkiwa Restaurant (Mount Prospect)

Indiana – Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill (Carmel)

Iowa – Onnuri Korean BBQ (Iowa City)

Kansas – Seoul USA Korean Restaurant (Salina)

Kentucky – JY Kitchen (Lexington)

Louisiana – Little Korea BBQ (New Orleans)

Maine – N To Tail (Portland)

Maryland – Seoul Pub Sushi Chicken Beer (Elliott City)

Massachusetts – K Restaurant (Peabody)

Michigan – Seoul Market Cafe (Wyoming)

Minnesota – Kbop Korean Bistro (Minneapolis)

Mississippi – RC Korean Restaurant (Biloxi)

Missouri – Sides of Seoul (St. Louis)

Montana – Whistle Pig Korean (Bozeman)

Nebraska – Korean Grill (Bellevue)

Nevada – Arario Midtown (Reno)

New Hampshire – Yama – Young’s Restaurant (West Lebanon)

New Jersey – Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken (Teaneck)

New Mexico – Asian Pear (Albuquerque)

New York – Rice Kitchen (New York)

North Carolina – Oiso (Cary)

Ohio – KupBop Korean Well Being Food (Kettering)

Oklahoma – Seoul Bistro (Tulsa)

Oregon – Happy Bibimbap House 2 (Portland)

Pennsylvania – Bae Bae’s Kitchen (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island – Den Den Cafe Asiana (Providence)

South Carolina – Ko Cha Asian Restaurant (Charleston)

South Dakota – Silk Road Cafe (Vermilion)

Tennessee – Soy Bistro (Brentwood)

Texas – Doma Seolleongtang (Dallas)

Utah – PotStickers Plus 1 (Salt Lake City)

Vermont – Asiana Noodle Soup (Burlington)

Virginia – Loopy’s Eatery (Annandale)

Washington – Chop Express (Everett)

West Virginia – Green Pineapple (Shepherdstown)

Wisconsin – Asiana Asian Cuisine Restaurant (Racine)

Wyoming – Korean House (Cheyenne)

CANADA

So Hyang Korean Cuisine (Vancouver, BC)

Gangnam Street Food (Edmonton, AB)

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu (Toronto, ON)

Bol Orange (Montréal, QC)

Backoos Korean ToGo Food (Halifax, NS)

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK