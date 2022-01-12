Amidst Navy water contamination crisis, residents file class-action motion against Kapilina Beach Homes

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet, mainly in northwest swell, declining
through the night.
* WHERE...All waters exposed to large swells.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Protesters rallied in support of the Department of Health's final decision on Red Hill.
EWA BEACH, Hawai’i (KITV4)—The Kapilina Beach Homes landlord, CP IV Waterfront LLC, is facing a class-action emergency motion and temporary restraining order (TRO) filed on behalf of the housing development’s residents impacted by the Navy’s contamination of the O’ahu drinking water supply.
The Bickerton Law Group electronically submitted the motions on behalf of the residents in the state’s First Circuit Court on Jan. 12, 2022.
Residents of the Kapilina Beach Homes were exposed to fuel-contaminated water via their primary water distribution system. The contamination was caused by a series of fuel tank leaks and alleged mismanagement at the Navy’s Red Hill Fuel facility.
According to a press release by the Bickerton Law Group, the emergency motions ask the court to prevent the corporate landlord from requiring residents ending their leases to pay a termination fee or sign documents releasing CP IV Waterfront LLC from liability surrounding exposure to the contaminated water.
Additionally, the TRO asks the court to stop CP IV Waterfront LLC and its agents from trying to collect rent or utility fees while the Kapilina Beach Homes are without safe drinking water.
“It’s really hard to stay in a house where the water that came out of the faucet sent my son to the emergency room. But we have no other choice right now,” said resident and plaintiff Xavier Lozano in the Bickerton Law Group’s press release.
According to the Bickerton Press release, there are over 1450 units in Kapilina Beach Homes; a number which makes up only a fraction of those impacted by the Navy’s contamination.