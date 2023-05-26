 Skip to main content
Americans to spend $1.6 billion less on gas this Memorial Day weekend

Americans to spend $1.6 billion less on gas this Memorial Day weekend

Drivers across the country will be greeted by gas prices much cheaper than a year ago. A customer refuels at a Safeway gas station in Hercules, California, on May 23.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — Much like the skies, the roads will be busy this Memorial Day weekend as Americans celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

More than 37 million people are expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend, up 6% from a year ago, according to AAA. Despite rising road travel, the cost of road trips is easing. Drivers across the country will be greeted by gas prices much cheaper than a year ago.

