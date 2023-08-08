Americans are pulling money out of their 401(k) plans at an alarming rate

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
More Americans are tapping their 401(k) accounts because of financial distress.
Minneapolis (CNN) — More Americans are tapping their 401(k) accounts because of financial distress, according to Bank of America data released Tuesday.
The number of people who made a hardship withdrawal during the second quarter marched higher from the first three months of the year to 15,950, an increase of 36% from the second quarter of 2022, according to Bank of America’s analysis of clients’ employee benefits programs, which are comprised of more than 4 million plan participants.
Bank of America’s latest Participant Pulse report also found that a greater percentage of participants borrowed from their workplace plans from the first quarter, and average contributions trailed off as well.
However, overall employee contributions continued to hold steady for the first half of the year, and a greater share of participants upped their contribution rate than decreased it.
“The data from our report tells two stories — one of balance growth, optimism from younger employees and maintaining contributions, contrasted with a trend of increased plan withdrawals,” Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, said in a statement. “This year, more employees are understandably prioritizing short-term expenses over long-term saving.”
While the labor market remains strong, the economy is growing and consumers are spending, the global pandemic followed by two years of persistently high inflation have taken their toll on household finances.
Since 2019, household debt balances have increased by nearly $3 trillion, according to New York Federal Reserve data through the first quarter of 2023.
The New York Fed’s latest household debt survey data is set to be released at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.