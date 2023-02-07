 Skip to main content
Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows

Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows

US consumers' outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released on February 7. It's the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists' expectations of $25 billion.

As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards.

US consumers' outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. It's the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists' expectations of $25 billion.

