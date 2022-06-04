American Cancer Society Urging People To Test For Cancer

HONOLULU (KITV)- The American Cancer Society is sounding the alarm about a rising health concern in the wake of the pandemic. Concerns are rising because health screenings have drastically dropped.
"We estimate that about 6 million American women did not get recommended cancer screening," said American Cancer Society Chief Patient Officer Dr. Arif Kamal. He's concerned about this trend that emerging out of the pandemic.
A recently released study says breast cancer screenings decreased by more than 2.1 million and cervical screenings were down 4.47 million in 2020 versus 2018. Hispanics had a 17% drop of cervical cancer preventative procedures.
For Hawaiians the numbers are even scarier, percentages for Asian-American and Pacific Islanders sunk 27%. "It's the largest documented reduction in routine cancer screening we've seen in a year to year comparison. The reason that's alarming is because we recognize that's going to lead to delays in diagnosis of breast cancer for those women," said Dr. Kamal.
Time is one of the biggest factors in battling cancer. "When its caught early, we can cut it out or treat it with radiation. Cure rate is at 90% or higher often times. But when those tests are delayed that chance for cure gets closer to 50% or lower. So there's a real difference that occurs," said Dr. Kamal.
The study reflects that in a 16% drop in colorectal cancer detection for men and woman. That could be in part due to the recommendation during the pandemic to minimize extra doctors visits for screenings, in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19. But that's changed.
"Vaccination, social distancing are well proved ways to do that. Now we're sort of saying lets get back in. Let us do that home colon cancer screening. Let us get you back into your primary care physician. Let us get back to screening mammography," said Dr. Kamal.
In addition, some of the guidelines have changed. The recommended age for screening for colon cancer went from 50 to 45, because cases were popping up earlier in people's lives. Doctors want to make sure this doesn't happen with breast and cervical cancer. Which is why they are now pushing for more early screening.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.