American Airlines cuts 31,000 flights from its November schedule

  • 0
American Airlines planes are seen at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 20. American Airlines is cutting 31,000 flights from its November schedule.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

American Airlines is once again cutting its flight schedule, slashing 16% or 31,000 flights during November.

The airline said the move is "in line with our approach to network and schedule planning throughout the year."

