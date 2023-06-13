 Skip to main content
Amazon Web Services briefly hit by wide-ranging outage, impacting major websites

Amazon Web Services briefly hit by wide-ranging outage, impacting major websites

Amazon Web Services was hit by a wide-ranging outage on Tuesday afternoon that impacted a large number of major websites, including the Boston Globe and New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, and pictured, attendees in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 30, 2022.

 Noah Berger/AWS/Handout/Reuters

(CNN) — Amazon Web Services was briefly hit by a wide-ranging outage on Tuesday afternoon that impacted a large number of major websites, including the Boston Globe and New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority.

The afternoon outage affected some news organization’s ability to publish coverage of former President Donald Trump’s court appearance in Miami. In a tweet, The Boston Globe wrote, “Amazon Web Services is experiencing an outage, which has affected digital publishing operations at the Globe since around 2:45 p.m. EDT.”

