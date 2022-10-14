Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels

Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Amazon and other e-commerce companies have been the main reason for the steady rise of Oahu's industrial real estate market.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, the rise of inflation and fears of an upcoming recession, Oahu’s industrial real estate market continues to flourish.
Commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii said in its most recent industrial market report that there are just 61 available spaces on the market, which is a record low. In addition, the current 1.2 percent vacancy rate is one of the lowest rates ever.
Experts say the continued rise of e-commerce and the lack of warehouse spaces have driven this market to unprecedented levels.
“Now you’re seeing significant growth, you have Amazon buying hundreds of acres on Oahu, you have DHL and UPS, they all have new facilities being built, so you have a significant amount of momentum going into this potential slowdown in the economy,” Mike Hamasu, director of research and consulting, told KITV4 News.
