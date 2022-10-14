 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels

  • Updated
  • 0
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance

Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Amazon and other e-commerce companies have been the main reason for the steady rise of Oahu's industrial real estate market.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, the rise of inflation and fears of an upcoming recession, Oahu’s industrial real estate market continues to flourish.

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii said in its most recent industrial market report that there are just 61 available spaces on the market, which is a record low. In addition, the current 1.2 percent vacancy rate is one of the lowest rates ever.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred